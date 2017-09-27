Armenia up by 6 points in Global Competitiveness Index

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ranked 73rd among 137 countries in the Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum. The ranking is an improvement of 6 points for Armenia.

Last year, Armenia was 79th among 138 countries.

“The top three among the 15 countries with the highest competitiveness are Switzerland, USA and Singapore. The 15 countries remain unchanged, but certain changes happened in points. Armenia had a record indicator this year. In The Eurasian regional countries group, progress was recorded by Iran – 69th, Azerbaijan – 35th, Georgia – 67th, Turkey – 53rd, Russia – 38th. Ukraine has been included in Europe’s group this year”, Sevak Hovhannisyan, member of the council of “Economy and Values” research center said.

According to him, Armenia is improving its ranking for 4 consecutive years.