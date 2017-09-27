Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 September

Artsakh’s foreign ministry welcomes holding of independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The information and PR department of the ministry of foreign affairs of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement over the independence referendum held in Iraqi Kurdistan on September 25, the ministry told Armenpress.

“We welcome the holding of a referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan as an act of realization of the people’s right to self-determination and independently choosing their own path of development enshrined in the UN Charter and in a number of fundamental international documents.

We hope that the situation, created as a result of the referendum, will be settled by peaceful means taking into account the need to maintain stability and security in the region”, the statement says.



