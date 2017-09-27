Artsakh’s foreign ministry welcomes holding of independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The information and PR department of the ministry of foreign affairs of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement over the independence referendum held in Iraqi Kurdistan on September 25, the ministry told Armenpress.

“We welcome the holding of a referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan as an act of realization of the people’s right to self-determination and independently choosing their own path of development enshrined in the UN Charter and in a number of fundamental international documents.

We hope that the situation, created as a result of the referendum, will be settled by peaceful means taking into account the need to maintain stability and security in the region”, the statement says.