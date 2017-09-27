Artsakh President receives Argentine-Armenian community representatives

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. On September 27 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a group of representatives from the Armenian community of Argentina headed by chairman of the Armenian General Benevolent Union Buenos Aires branch Arturo Kedikian, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests in Artsakh, the President highlighted their participation at the "What Are You Doing for Artsakh?" movement considering it an exemplary manifestation of patriotism.

Bako Sahakyan underlined that the Argentinian Armenian community had always played an active role in assisting Artsakh expressing conviction that such visits would contribute to further deepening the ties between that part of the Diaspora and Artsakh.