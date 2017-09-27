UK supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts for peaceful settlement of NK conflict, says minister Alan Duncan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom fully supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the UK Alan Duncan said September 27 during an event titled “UK and Armenia-parliamentary democracy partners” in the Armenian Parliament in response to a question of MP Shushan Sardaryan from the ruling HHK party.

“We encourage the conflicting sides to be actively involved in the negotiations process”, Duncan said.

He added that the conflict’s settlement can lead to enormous economic progress and stability in the region.