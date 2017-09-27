‘I don’t think Gibraltar is an easy opponent’ – Armenian U21 football team’s head coach on upcoming match

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. In a few days Armenia’s Youth Football Team will continue its struggle in the 2019 European Championship qualifiers.

The Armenian U21 football team will play against Gibraltar in Yerevan, and then with Austria.

Head coach of the Armenian team Arthur Voskanyan gave ARMENPRESS an interview ahead of the clashes.

Mr. Voskanyan, Gibraltar is the team’s next opponent. Armenia has already defeated them in their home, what is required to win again, this time at home?

We expect to win Gibraltar at home. But we understand that it won’t be easy. The Gibraltarian team is getting stronger after each match. They have a good defense. The last match against Russia showed how good their defense is. It was a difficult match for the Russians. I don’t think Gibraltar is an easy opponent for us, although we won in the away match 0:3.

How would you assess the physical condition of the players?

This issue worries me a lot. Since we have many players who have injuires, and players who have just recently recovered from injuries. In any case, we tried to invite players who are getting play-time in their clubs.

Who are the players who have suffered injuries?

Alik Arakelyan, Aghavard Petrosyan, Narek Petrosyan, Hovhannes Poghosyan, they will be absent.

A few days later you will compete against the Austrian team. What do you think about your opponent, and what philosophy is the team guided by?

The Austrian team is a physically prepared team. They play with short, medium assists. We have followed their game and we have a good opinion about them. We will begin thinking about Austria after our match with Gibraltar. We will be playing at home and we will definitely seek victory.

Are there favorites in our group?

I think there is no weak team in the group. Everything depends on the day’s match – how each team will train. If we were able to have good results with the strong Russian team, then we will be able to play well against Austria at home.

Interview by Varvara Hayrapetyan

Photo by FFA