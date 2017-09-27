Meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents will contribute to enhancing confidence between the sides – UN chief

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, issued a statement on behalf of UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenpress reports citing the UN official website.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the recent meetings in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly between the Co-Chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group and the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. He supports the work of the Co-Chairs to de-escalate tensions and reinvigorate the negotiation process.

The Secretary-General hopes that the planned summit meeting at the Presidential level would contribute to enhancing confidence and fostering the necessary political will among the parties to find peaceful compromise solutions to the key outstanding issues”, the statement says.