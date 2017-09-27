Minister Karayan holds meeting with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan on September 26 held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The Ambassador said: “I want to thank you and the agency led by you since you have always paid attention to issues of French investors and businessmen and assisted them. Before leaving this post I definitely wanted to meet with you”.

The minister and the Ambassador discussed the successful projects of Armenian-French cooperation in the recent period, including the Business France programs, the mutual partnership with the French Development Agency and a number of private programs highlighting the necessity to continue them.

During the meeting the officials reflected on the trade turnover volumes between Armenia and France. The sides affirmed that they need to unite efforts aimed at increasing them. They also focused on the issue to expand the cooperation in the tourism field.

Minister Karayan thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to strengthening the Armenian-French ties, developing the economic cooperation and wished success in his further activities.