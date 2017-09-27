September 27 – World Tourism Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The State Tourism Committee takes significant steps to increase Armenia’s availability to the world market, Mekhak Apresyan - First Vice President of the State Tourism Committee, told Armenpress.

“Today we have an event on the occasion of the World Tourism Day which will be held within the frames of My Armenia program. Training program for local tour guides of Vayots Dzor, Tavush and Lori provinces has been organized and we are going to hand over certificates to tour guides who passed the training”, he said.

He added that traditionally it is already the 7th year a celebration is being held dedicated to the World Tourism Day. Apresyan said it will take place on October 2, at 18:00.

He said they have set tasks before them and will gradually solve them. “The state policy in tourism field aims at contributing to the country’s sustainable economic development through the development of tourism. By this we also try to contribute to proportional regional economic development, increase the living standards of the population, effective engagement and integration to world cooperation processes and increase Armenia’s reputation”, Mekhak Apresyan said.

He said under the Government’s action plan there is a task to reach the number of incoming tourism visits to Armenia to 3 million annually up to 2022. “In order to achieve these goals we have set a task before us – to run an active targeted marketing policy, take numerous steps to present the country in targeted markets”, he said.

The World Tourism Day is celebrated every year since September 27 of 1980.



