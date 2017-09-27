“Architects of Denial” documentary on Armenian Genocide screened in Washington DC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. “Architects of Denial” – a powerful documentary film by Executive Producers Dean Cain and Montel Williams - drew a capacity crowd at its Washington, DC premiere, raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide among policy-makers and directly linking the denial of this crime to ongoing anti-Armenian discrimination and violence by both Turkey and Azerbaijan, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

Cain and Williams, who have differing views on a range of issues, explained why they came together to place a spotlight on the Armenian Genocide, the importance of international affirmation and justice. “A genocide forgotten or not even acknowledged is a genocide that continues, and is a seed for a new one”, explained Williams.

Cain, who recently returned from a visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland with Rep. Abraham, noted that whether discussing the Holocaust or the Armenian Genocide, these are human rights issues which should never be politicized.

Dean Cain and Montel Williams are taking part in a two-day series of Congressional meetings organized by the ANCA to discuss their film.

“Architects of Denial” will be simultaneously debuting in theaters on October 6.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, former US Ambassador to Armenia John Evans, Genocide Watch founder Dr. Gregory Stanton, FBI Whistleblower and journalist Sibel Edmonds, famous British attorney Geoffrey Ronald Robertson and genocide survivors are featured in the film.

“There are many facts which prove that what happened was genocide. The great powers, such as the US, don’t recognize the Armenian Genocide. Turkey is carrying out aggressive lobbying worldwide in order to make sure the Armenian Genocide isn’t mentioned”, Julian Assange says in the film.

“The most brutal means of annihilation were used against Armenians”, Robertson says.











