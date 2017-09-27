Development Foundation of Armenia appoints Honorary Representative in US

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Alec Baghdasaryan has been appointed the Honorary Representative of the Development Foundation of Armenia in the United States: the Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the CEO of the Development Foundation of Armenia Armen Avak Avakian and the president of Armenian-American business council , the executive board member of the Armenian Trade Network Alec Baghdasaryan, the DFA told ARMENPRESS.

The Honorary Representative will promote the export, spread and regulated sale of Armenian products personally and through the network established in 14 countries.

The first Honorary representative of DFA aims to facilitate the work of Armenian companies. The joint export of the products of small enterprises will be implemented in order to reduce the freight costs, as well as to provide the necessary quantities of products and to make deals with large purchasers of international market.

“What we need to do is to support the efforts of the Government and to adhere the quality and quantity of our products to the orders of major foreign companies, enabling the small businesses to export their products as well. The important actions are to be taken also in the IT sector”, the newly appointed Honorary representative of DFA Alec Baghdasaryan remarked.

“Alec Baghdasaryan is our first honorary representative, and I am very happy he has agreed to join our team. Mr. Baghdasaryan is a person with progressive ideas who is ready to help us in delivering the message of Armenia to the business world with a joint voice”, noted the CEO of the Foundation Armen Avak Avakian.

The expanding network of DFA already includes 12 representatives from different countries of the world, who are responsible for promoting export and attracting investments to Armenia.