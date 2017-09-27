President Sargsyan signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on September 27 signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The laws relate to ratifying the agreement on ‘Joint use of Meghri-Norduz border gate between the governments of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran’, to ratifying the convention (statement attached) on ‘Temporary import’, the agreement on ‘Continuing the activity of international scientific-technical center’, the agreement on ‘Technical cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Bazil’ and etc.