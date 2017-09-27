NATO chief, US defense secretary arrive in Afghanistan on unannounced visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan on an unannounced visit, Khaama Press reports.

Stoltenberg and Mattis are scheduled to hold talks with the country’s leadership, and will deliver a joint press conference with President Ashraf Ghani.

This is the first visit by Mattis and Stoltenberg to Afghanistan after the announcement of the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia, whereby the US emphasized continued efforts to eradicate terrorism, Khaama Press reported.

Approximately 13,000 troops of the international coalition are currently deployed in Afghanistan, including nearly 8400 American soldiers.