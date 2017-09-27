Overpayments decrease, VAT return increase – State Revenue Committee

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. During one year, 01.09.2016-31.08.2017, overpayments related to taxes which are collected to the state budget have decreased by 6,401,2 million drams against the previous year’s same period – amounting 265,484,7 million drams on September 1, 2017, the State Revenue Committee told ARMENPRESS.

The cut has been recorded as result of raising the efficiency of tax administration. Unfulfilled tax liabilities amounted to 122,750,0 million drams as of September 1 – a decrease of 7,459,1 million drams.

The VAT return in 01.09.2016-31.08.2017 amounted to 57,328,5 drams, which is a 16% increase.