Yerevan Mayor congratulates on World Tourism Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan addressed a congratulatory message on September 27 on the occasion of the World Tourism Day, press service of the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear representatives of the tourism field,

I warmly congratulate you on the World Tourism Day. In the contemporary world tourism is one of the key components of urban economy development and it is welcoming that Yerevan year by year is becoming a more popular, favorite and preferred destination at international platforms the evidence of which is the increase of the number of tourists visiting the city. Among the achievements recorded in this field over the past years, an important fact is that Armenia’s capital has appeared in several international rankings surpassing certain regional and European developed cities, by this attracting the attention of international community, tourists and investors.

These, of course, are important achievements, and in order to maintain them and increase the tourism flows and develop the field we will continue to develop the respective infrastructures and will do the maximum to make Yerevan more convenient, beautiful and attractive.

Next year we will celebrate the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan – the capital of all Armenians, which is a good chance to properly present our favorite city with all its admiration and advantages to the world. And I am convinced that as a result of our joint work and productive mutual partnership we can be deservedly presented to the world by recording new achievements on increasing the capital’s tourism attractiveness and developing the field.

I once again congratulate all representatives of the field, wish them endless energy and strength to carry out productive activity and implement interesting programs”.