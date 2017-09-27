Trump warns of 'devastating' military option for North Korea crisis

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump issued a warning to North Korea on Tuesday, saying the US is prepared to use "devastating" military action if necessary, CNN reports.

Speaking alongside Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Trump reiterated that the US is "totally prepared" if they have to use the military option, saying military action in North Korea would be "devastating."

"If we take that option it will be devastating -- devastating -- for North Korea," Trump said in the Rose Garden during a news conference. "It's called the military option."

"He's acting very badly," Trump said of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. "He's saying things that should never ever be said."