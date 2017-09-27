LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.49% to $2137.50, copper price up by 0.31% to $6480.00, lead price down by 0.72% to $2491.00, nickel price up by 0.43% to $10525.00, tin price up by 0.17% to $20635.00, zinc price up by 0.26% to $3113.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
- 08:56 European Stocks - 26-09-17
- 08:55 US stocks - 26-09-17
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-09-17
- 08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 26-09-17
- 08:52 Oil Prices down - 26-09-17
- 09.26-21:40 President Sargsyan attends presentation of the project called Armenian National Music Treasury
- 09.26-20:42 Iraqi authorities threaten to ban air connection with Kurdish autonomy
- 09.26-19:21 Kadri Gürsel’s trial showed charges against Turkish journalists are ungrounded - Harlem Désir
- 09.26-19:02 Dilham Askerov does not want to answer the letters of his relatives - ICRC
- 09.26-18:38 Armenian President receives Iraq’s Minister of Agriculture
- 09.26-18:22 Levon Aronian, Ding Liren again end in a draw – Winner to be decided in a tie-break match
- 09.26-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-09-17
- 09.26-17:30 Asian Stocks - 26-09-17
- 09.26-16:56 Armenian Armed Forces conduct live-fire exercises using SMERCH multiple rocket launchers
- 09.26-16:47 President of Artsakh introduces newly-appointed FM to ministry staff
- 09.26-16:39 CBA keeps refinancing rate unchanged, sets it 6%
- 09.26-16:33 Upcoming military exercises aren’t direct response to NATO, says CSTO chief of staff
- 09.26-16:18 All CSTO countries to fulfill commitments in case of threat against single member, says Joint Chief of Staff
- 09.26-16:15 CSTO to conduct large-scale military drills in Armenia in October
- 09.26-15:57 Armenia intends to transit internet to Central Asia
- 09.26-15:52 US wants to settle North Korea crisis diplomatically, says Jim Mattis
- 09.26-15:27 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov meets with CIS IPA Council’s Secretary General
- 09.26-14:57 Armenian Parliament Speaker meets with Georgian PM
- 09.26-14:55 Russia’s healthcare minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 09.26-14:34 Rostelecom Armenia awarded as the best quality provider of Internet services
- 09.26-14:21 Deepening Armenian-French commercial ties is priority: President Sargsyan receives MP Olivier Dassault
- 09.26-13:40 International actors will reckon with independence of Iraqi Kurdistan over time – expert on Arabic studies
- 09.26-13:16 EU to provide 5 million dollar grant to Armenia for road safety
- 09.26-13:10 President Sargsyan holds meeting with Russian healthcare minister
- 09.26-13:00 Tender for constructing 2nd part of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia border highway is over
- 09.26-12:27 Sharmazanov visits Saint Catherine Armenian Church of Saint Petersburg
- 09.26-12:25 Discussions on Iran-Armenia railway construction continue, says minister
- 09.26-12:15 Charles Aznavour’s upcoming Milan concert to mark 70th anniversary of career
- 09.26-12:00 Armenian PM, Russian minister discuss healthcare cooperation development prospects
- 09.26-11:35 Minister Karayan hosts Iraq’s agriculture minister
17:04, 09.23.2017
Viewed 2046 times Man Utd vs Southampton: Mkhitaryan in starting lineup
20:10, 09.20.2017
Viewed 1965 times Leyla Aliyeva taking selfies during his father’s speech at UN General Assembly
17:36, 09.20.2017
Viewed 1682 times My heart is broken - Jackie Speier and the other US congressmen visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex
10:57, 09.26.2017
Viewed 1588 times Manchester United arrive in Moscow for CSKA match
12:52, 09.20.2017
Viewed 1529 times Garo Paylan visits Armenian Genocide Memorial on first day of Yerevan visit