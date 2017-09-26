President Sargsyan attends presentation of the project called Armenian National Music Treasury
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan attended on September 26 the presentation of the project called Armenian Folk Music Treasury by “Cultural revival” Foundation at “Vache and Tamar Manukyan” Matenadaran of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.
