Armenian President receives Iraq’s Minister of Agriculture

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on September 26 Minister of Agriculture of Iraq, Co-chair of Armenian-Iraqi Joint Intergovernmental Commission Falah Hassan Zaidan, who is in Armenia to participate in the regular session of the Commission.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, at the beginning of the meeting the President of the Republic asked the Minister to convey his greetings to the President of Iraq Fuad Masum and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, assuring that Armenia has always stood and will stand with Iraq in the fight against terrorism. According to the President, the Armenian people have not forgotten that nearly 100 years ago Iraq gladly provided shelter to those Armenians that were able to survive the Armenian Genocide, fleeing to Iraq. Now, when this global evil devastates what Iraq and Armenians in Iraq have created, Armenia cannot stay indifferent. The President hoped that the Iraqi authorities will be able to get rid of the terrorist in the near future and set complete control over the territory of Iraq.

The Minister of Agriculture of Iraq thanked for the warm reception and conveyed to the Armenian President the reciprocal greetings of the President and Prime Minister of Iraq, stressing that they wish Armenia and the friendly people of Armenia lasting peace, stability and development.

Minister Falah Hassan Zaidan assured that Iraq is interested to further deepen relations with Armenia and noted that his visit can be a good start for the implementation of the agreements, as a result of which the trade turnover between the two states will significantly increase.

President Sargsyan and Iraq’s Minister of Agriculture highlighted the works of the Intergovernmental Commission, since a number of documents signed in the sidelines of the Commission give an opportunity to develop cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest- agriculture, energy, trade, education and tourism.



