Levon Aronian, Ding Liren again end in a draw – Winner to be decided in a tie-break match


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The leader of Armenia’s chess team Levon Aronian again ended the fourth round against Chinese GM Ding Liren in a draw. Aronian was playing with black pieces. The players agreed to end in a draw at the 52th move. The world champion will be decided in a tie-break match.

The tournament is in a knockout system, which means that the defeated remains out of further struggle. 128 chess players participated in the tournament in Georgia.



