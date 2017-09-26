Levon Aronian, Ding Liren again end in a draw – Winner to be decided in a tie-break match
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The leader of Armenia’s chess team Levon Aronian again ended the fourth round against Chinese GM Ding Liren in a draw. Aronian was playing with black pieces. The players agreed to end in a draw at the 52th move. The world champion will be decided in a tie-break match.
The tournament is in a knockout system, which means that the defeated remains out of further struggle. 128 chess players participated in the tournament in Georgia.
