Armenian Armed Forces conduct live-fire exercises using SMERCH multiple rocket launchers

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces conducted live-fire military exercises with SMERCH heavy multiple rocket launchers. Zinuzh, the official TV program of the defense ministry, will air a special broadcast about the exercises on September 30.

The system is designed to defeat personnel, armored, and soft targets, targets in concentration areas, artillery batteries, command posts and ammunition depots etc.

The launchers can fire various types of rockets.

Armenia had acquired the systems from Russia.