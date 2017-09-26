President of Artsakh introduces newly-appointed FM to ministry staff

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on September 26 visited the ministry of foreign affairs, state service of emergency situations and Shahumyan regional administration and introduced the newly-appointed heads to the staff of those institutions, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Artsakh President wished them productive work, expressed gratitude to the former heads of the abovementioned structures for their activities.