President of Artsakh introduces newly-appointed FM to ministry staff
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on September 26 visited the ministry of foreign affairs, state service of emergency situations and Shahumyan regional administration and introduced the newly-appointed heads to the staff of those institutions, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.
The Artsakh President wished them productive work, expressed gratitude to the former heads of the abovementioned structures for their activities.
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
- 16:56 Armenian Armed Forces conduct live-fire exercises using SMERCH multiple rocket launchers
- 16:39 CBA keeps refinancing rate unchanged, sets it 6%
- 16:33 Upcoming military exercises aren’t direct response to NATO, says CSTO chief of staff
- 16:18 All CSTO countries to fulfill commitments in case of threat against single member, says Joint Chief of Staff
- 16:15 CSTO to conduct large-scale military drills in Armenia in October
- 15:57 Armenia intends to transit internet to Central Asia
- 15:52 US wants to settle North Korea crisis diplomatically, says Jim Mattis
- 15:27 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov meets with CIS IPA Council’s Secretary General
- 14:57 Armenian Parliament Speaker meets with Georgian PM
- 14:55 Russia’s healthcare minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 14:34 Rostelecom Armenia awarded as the best quality provider of Internet services
- 14:21 Deepening Armenian-French commercial ties is priority: President Sargsyan receives MP Olivier Dassault
- 13:40 International actors will reckon with independence of Iraqi Kurdistan over time – expert on Arabic studies
- 13:16 EU to provide 5 million dollar grant to Armenia for road safety
- 13:10 President Sargsyan holds meeting with Russian healthcare minister
- 13:00 Tender for constructing 2nd part of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia border highway is over
- 12:25 Discussions on Iran-Armenia railway construction continue, says minister
- 12:15 Charles Aznavour’s upcoming Milan concert to mark 70th anniversary of career
- 12:00 Armenian PM, Russian minister discuss healthcare cooperation development prospects
- 11:35 Minister Karayan hosts Iraq’s agriculture minister
- 11:27 Single policy for pharmaceuticals in EEU in agenda of Armenian-Russian healthcare forum
- 11:26 Armenian Genocide pictures displayed in Birth of Christianity in the Middle East exhibition in Paris
- 10:57 Manchester United arrive in Moscow for CSKA match
- 10:54 Georgian president thanks Armenia for support during wildfires
- 10:50 86th Interpol General Assembly begins in Beijing, China
- 10:25 UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas to visit Armenia
- 10:08 Palestinian gunman kills 3 Israelis in West Bank
- 10:04 Eurovision 2017 winner hospitalized, awaits emergency heart transplant surgery
- 10:02 President of Artsakh appoint Representative at-large
- 10:00 US “deeply disappointed” by Iraqi Kurdistan referendum
- 09:57 Rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers to have the best equipment
- 09:51 Iraqi Kurdistan referendum preliminary results available
- 09:35 Chessify startup represents Armenia in ‘Seedstars World’ Competition
- 08:56 European Stocks - 25-09-17
20:10, 09.20.2017
