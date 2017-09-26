CSTO to conduct large-scale military drills in Armenia in October

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will conduct large-scale military drills in Armenia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Anatoly Sidorov – CSTO Chief of Joint Staff, told reporters on September 26, reports Armenpress.

“Wide range of joint operative and combat readiness exercises are scheduled in October and November. Previously we have successfully conducted military exercises. However, the current armed conflicts require specific approach. Taking account this, a decision was made to hold joint exercises under the title ‘Combat Brotherhood 2017’”, Sidorov said.

The military drills will launch on October 3: the active part will begin on October 6 in Armenia’s Baghramyan training facility. On October 7 open drills will be held in the Baghramyan training facility. “These exercises will be followed by drills titled ‘Cooperation’ which will also be held in Armenia from October 9 to 13. These drills will be attended by the divisions of Armenian-Russian joint troops”, Anatoly Sidorov said.

CSTO peacekeeping troops’ ‘Unbreakable Brotherhood’ military drills will be held in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

In total, 12.000 people will take part in the military drills.

“The military drills are fully in accordance with international standards and are not directed against third countries”, Anatoly Sidorov said.