Armenia intends to transit internet to Central Asia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is holding negotiations in the direction of internet transit to Central Asia, Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan told a press conference, adding that transit to Iran and Iraq is already taking place.

“Now the investors have programs of entering Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries through Iran. The negotiations which they are holding aren’t yet completed, that’s why I cannot talk about anything specific. But let’s wait for good results” he said.

At the same time, the minister said competitors exist in entering the abovementioned markets, including Azerbaijan.