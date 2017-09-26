US wants to settle North Korea crisis diplomatically, says Jim Mattis

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The United States wants a diplomatic solution to the escalating crisis with North Korea, US defence secretary James Mattis said on Tuesday.



"We maintain the capability to deter North Korea's most dangerous threats but also to back up our diplomats in a manner that keeps this as long as possible in the diplomatic realm," he said in New Delhi after talks with his Indian counterpart, The Times of India reported.



"That is our goal, to solve this diplomatically, and I believe that President Trump has been very clear on this issue," the US defence chief said.

"We continue to maintain the diplomatically-led effort in the United Nations. You have seen unanimous United Nations Security Council resolutions passed that have increased the pressure, economic pressure and diplomatic pressure, on the North," he said.