Armenian Parliament Speaker meets with Georgian PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit to Georgia, Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan’s delegation met with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili on September 26, press service of the Armenian parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides in particular discussed the development of economic mutual relations between the two countries. “Armenia and Georgia have chosen different directions of international integration, however, this cannot hinder the development of mutual partnership of our countries: it can supplement and positively affect the further deepening of economic ties and expanding the regional cooperation”, Speaker Babloyan said.

Ara Babloyan said in recent years concrete directions of economic partnership have been formed between Armenia and Georgia which mainly include the fields of transport, energy, tourism and reprocessing of agriculture products. He highlighted the importance of deepening decentralized cooperation. Speaker Babloyan, however, said the trade-economic potential is not being fully utilized. Ara Babloyan assured that the parliamentarians are ready to launch necessary legislative initiatives aimed at solving the problems of concrete fields.

In his turn the Georgian PM highlighted with satisfaction the steadily developing Georgian-Armenian ties, stating that it is necessary to increase the volumes of trade turnover worth 400 million USD. He attached importance to the high level mutual visits. Giorgi Kvirikashvili especially highlighted tourism field as one of the most important fields for the development of bilateral cooperation. He said it’s necessary to prepare joint tour packages given the rich historical-cultural heritage of the two countries. The Georgian PM also assured that Georgia is open to discuss the cooperation development opportunities with Armenia in all domains.