Russia’s healthcare minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s healthcare minister Veronika Skvortsova and members of her delegation visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on September 25. The Russian delegation was accompanied by Armenia’s healthcare minister Levon Altunyan and several officials.

The officials laid flowers in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, and later visited the Genocide Museum.

After touring the museum, the Russian minister signed the guestbook: “I am shocked, and greatly hopeful that mankind will never again repeat such madness”.