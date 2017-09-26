Rostelecom Armenia awarded as the best quality provider of Internet services

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Rostelecom Armenia has been awarded by the Armenian Marketing Association as the best quality provider of Internet services, Rostelecom told Armenpress.

In July Sensei Marketing Academy conducted surveys on the services provided in the telecommunications field in Yerevan and the provinces. Based on the survey results, Rostelecom got the highest ranks as

-The best quality provider of Internet services

-The provider of the internet services with the highest NPS

-The provider of television services with the highest NPS

“Being a leading operator, constantly making investments on applying the latest technological solutions, we pursue one goal – to provide high-quality services to all our subscribers. Such surveys impartially show the real picture in the market and the field which is very commendable. Marketing research enables companies to imagine the market, the challenges and developments, by at the same time enabling to plan the further strategy management. I am proud and happy for our team and company. I think this is the best appreciation and guideline of our work”, Rostelecom Armenia General Director Hayk Faramazyan said.

Rostelecom’s leading position based on the survey results proves the company subscribers’ high level of loyalty, and they will propose and advise to use the provider’s both Internet and TV services.

NPS (Net Promoter Score) is a consumer loyalty index which is calculated based on the following question: “On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend the Internet/TV provider’s services to a friend?” (0 - not likely to recommend, and 10 extremely likely to recommend).

“The telecommunications industry is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing fields, thus the monitoring of the service quality is very important. This is one of the reasons that we conducted a research to reveal which company and services in Yerevan and provinces satisfy the Armenian subscriber”, Sensei Marketing Academy Research Director Gayane Dajunts said.

“The Armenian Marketing Association regularly focuses on dynamically developing fields by conducting expertise of companies and the research conducted by the companies. Attaching importance to the development of telecommunications field in Armenia, we always promote companies to provide high-quality services and apply effective marketing strategies. Based on the data from the surveys conducted by the Sensei Marketing Academy, today we are happy to hand over this certificate to Rostelecom, according to which it is recognized as a company ensuring the best quality Internet services, as well as it has recorded the highest rank of loyal subscribers as a company providing Internet and TV services”, Chairman of the Armenian Marketing Association Aram Navasardyan said.

The research on telecommunication services has been conducted by the face-to-face method. 1104 people participated in the survey, the sample error - ±3%. The research has been conducted from July 5 to 15 of 2017. The interviews have been conducted in 10 provinces of Armenia and all communities of Yerevan in proportion to the distribution of Armenia’s population: 33% in Yerevan, 67% in provinces.