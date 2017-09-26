EU to provide 5 million dollar grant to Armenia for road safety

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The current 1-2 year guarantee period will be changed to 5 years in road construction contracts in order to improve the quality of state-funded road reconstruction projects, Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan told a press conference.

“This will make contractors to carry out maximally quality work and further maintenance. We also attach importance to maintenance of roads in winter. Last year’s snow-heavy winter showed that difficulties exist, but we successfully implemented our task, practically there were no closed roads. An online system of road cleaning was introduced, with which we supervise the working regime of equipment”, the minister said.

The 28km asphalt pavement works have commenced in the Yerevan-Sevan highway in September. 18km of pavement has been laid already.

“We find road safety to be a priority issue. New privately funded road signs have been installed in the Yerevan-Sevan-Dilijan section, which are in compliance with international standards”, the minister said, adding that they will receive a 5 million dollar grant as result of work with the European Union, which will be directed for road safety.