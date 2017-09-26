President Sargsyan holds meeting with Russian healthcare minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on September 26 received Russian healthcare minister Veronika Skvortsova who arrived in Armenia to take part in the 3rd Armenian-Russian healthcare forum, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest President Sargsyan attached importance to holding the traditional healthcare forum which, according to him, is a good platform to develop the mutual partnership between the public and private healthcare institutions of the two countries, to discuss relevant issues of the field and to make an exchange experience.

“The challenges in the healthcare field are among the most pressing challenges in the contemporary world and they are beyond the healthcare systems of separate states. These complex issues relate to almost all spheres of socio-economic life. Thus, such professional discussions and exchange of experience can only be useful”, the President said. He attached importance to the issues included in the agenda of the forum, as well as issues relating to the reforms of the healthcare field, integration processes of the field within the EAEU. Serzh Sargsyan wished success to the forum works.

In her turn the Russian minister thanked for organizing the healthcare forum in Yerevan and said the formed productive cooperation already enables to record certain outcomes of a joint work which will be discussed at the forum.

Veronika Skvortsova shared impressions from the visit to the upgraded Hematology Center after R. Yolyan. She said with satisfaction that Russian leading healthcare centers also had their contribution to the establishment of new department and laboratory created by the great efforts and initiative of the First Lady of Armenia, preparation of specialists and installation of the latest technologies.

The Russian healthcare minister considered this year symbolic since Armenia and Russia mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties and the 20th anniversary of Treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.

During the meeting the Russian minister presented the priority directions of the development of Russian healthcare system and the programs, talked about the new directions of cooperation with Armenia, the opportunity of experience exchange.



