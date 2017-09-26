Tender for constructing 2nd part of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia border highway is over

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The tender for the construction works of the 2nd part of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia border interstate highway is over, Vahan Martirosyan – minister of transport, communication and information technologies of Armenia, told at a press conference, reports Armenpress.

He said the construction works of the 1st part of the highway from Vanadzor to Alaverdi launched a year ago. He informed that the works on Vanadzor-Alaverdi part continue in high speed and quality. The tender results for construction of the route from Alaverdi to Georgia border part have been summed up, the contracts will be signed by the end of the year. “I assure you we will have a good, wide and high-quality highway”, the minister added.

The highway is being reconstructed by the loan resources attracted by the Asian Development Bank and the European Investment Bank.