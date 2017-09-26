Sharmazanov visits Saint Catherine Armenian Church of Saint Petersburg

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov visited Saint Catherine Armenian Church of Saint Petersburg on September 25, met with the representatives of the Church Diocese and the Armenian community.

The Deputy Speaker congratulated the Armenians of Saint Petersburg on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the Armenian Apostolic Church Diocese on the territory of Russia and noted: “Through many centuries in the absence of the statehood our Church has been not only a temple of prayer, but also of preservation of Armenian identity, patriotism and education. The patriotic activity of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church is invaluable also here: in Saint Petersburg.”

At the end of the meeting Eduard Sharmazanov handed over the Memorial Medal of the Speaker of the National Assembly to the Father Poghos Celibate Priest Vardanyan for the great contribution to the preservation of the Armenian identity, and the Letters of Acknowledgement of the Speaker of the National Assembly to Astghik Kocharyan, Ruzanna Kurghinyan, Philip Davydov, Father Arshak Nazaryan, Garegin Baklachyan and Artak Voskanyan.

Permanent Representative of the National Assembly of Armenia to the IPA CIS Hayk Chilingaryan also attended the meeting.