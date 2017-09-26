Discussions on Iran-Armenia railway construction continue, says minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government continues the discussions with Rasia FZE over the construction of Iran-Armenia railway, Vahan Martirosyan – minister of transport, communication and information technologies, told reporters on September 26, adding that the abovementioned company is committed to attract an investor for the project, Armenpress reports.

“We have a contract with that company which must bring an investor to Armenia for construction of the railway. I had two meetings with the company director, proposed to accelerate the process, otherwise the state will revise the contract. We move step by step, the discussions continue”, the minister said.

Iran-Armenian railway construction project requires 3.2 billion USD.