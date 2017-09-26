Armenian PM, Russian minister discuss healthcare cooperation development prospects

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on September 26 hosted Russian minister of healthcare Veronika Skvortsova, press service of the Armenian government told Armenpress.

PM Karapetyan said the Armenian and Russian healthcare agencies have practical and constructive cooperation which is in accordance with the logic of mutual relations of the two countries. The PM welcomed holding the 3rd Armenian-Russian healthcare forum in Yerevan, as well as talked about the ongoing reforms in the healthcare field which aim at creating modern, qualified and targeted healthcare system and forming regional platform for healthcare business.

The Russian minister expressed satisfaction over the process of works of the 3rd healthcare forum, stating that the agenda includes issues of bilateral interest. According to her, the forum is a good platform to outline the future cooperation directions in the field of healthcare.

The sides also discussed issues relating to expanding the partnership. PM Karapetyan said the initiative and implementation of programs in pharmaceutics, organization of healthcare business both in bilateral and multilateral formats are prospective. In her turn the Russian minister said the Russian side is interested in developing the partnership in these fields and expressed readiness to discuss the further joint steps. The sides agreed over holding regular mutual visits which will enable to get acquainted with the reforms in the healthcare systems of the two countries, the development trends and the activity of medical facilities.



