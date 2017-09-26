Minister Karayan hosts Iraq’s agriculture minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan hosted Iraqi minister of agriculture Falah Hassan Zaidan to discuss the agenda of the Armenian-Iraqi cooperation, press service of the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed improving the legal framework aimed at attracting bilateral investments and boosting trade.

Minister Karayan presented the reforms in Armenia’s investment environment. He proposed to the Iraqi side to consider Armenia as a platform to enter the Eurasian big market.

The meeting also touched upon the cooperation development prospects of the two countries in tourism field. The Iraqi agriculture minister said Armenia can be very attractive and interesting with its historical and beautiful tour sites for Iraqi tourists.