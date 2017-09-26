Armenian Genocide pictures displayed in Birth of Christianity in the Middle East exhibition in Paris

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Birth of Christianity in the Middle East exhibition was opened on September 25 in Insitut du Monde Arabe museum in Paris, France.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Michel Aoun inaugurated the exhibition, Archimandrite Father Koryun Baghdasaryan from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem told ARMENPRESS.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem has sent two 14th century manuscripts and a 1798 altar curtain to the exhibition.

Bishop Vahan Hovhannisyan, Primate of the Diocese of France of the Armenian Church, and Archimandrite Father Koryun Baghdasaryan from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem participated in the grand opening from the Armenian Church.

Patriarch of Assyrians Ephrem II was also present at the event.

The exhibition also touched upon the Armenian Genocide – presenting the settlement of Armenians in Syria and Egypt through pictures.