Single policy for pharmaceuticals in EEU in agenda of Armenian-Russian healthcare forum

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Russian healthcare forum kicked off in Yerevan, with pressing issues of mutual interest in the agenda.

Armenia’s healthcare minister Levon Altunyan and Russia’s healthcare minister Veronika Skvortsova are participating in the forum.

The Armenian minister delivered opening remarks at the event, stressing that “healthcare is the foundation for the national security of the entire society, and the social-economic development”.

Minister Altunyan said a wide range of issues will be discussed during the forum, including the migrants’ health issues and anti-smoking issues, the Russian experience of which is of interest for Armenia.

“We will discuss the issue of a single policy for pharmaceuticals within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union”, he said.

Russia’s healthcare minister Veronika Skvortsova said the forum has become a traditional platform which contributes to the formation of common principles of the healthcare systems of both countries and enables to work within the framework of the common Eurasian policy and in other international organizations.

The Russian minister also invited her Armenian counterpart to participate in the “Fight against Tuberculosis” 1st global ministerial conference in Moscow in November.

H.E. Ivan Volinkin, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia, said the forum is a good chance for doctors of both countries to exchange experience, show the directions which Armenia and Russia have achieved successes.