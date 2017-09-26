Manchester United arrive in Moscow for CSKA match

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United flew out to Russia on Monday afternoon, ahead of the club's second UEFA Champions League match of the season, the away clash with CSKA Moscow, Manchester United reported on its official website.

The Reds will go into Wednesday's game in good form, having won the Group A opener against FC Basel 3-0 at Old Trafford as well as every domestic fixture since, with the Premier League triumphs at home to Everton (4-0) and away to Southampton (1-0) sandwiching last week's Carabao Cup victory over Burton Albion at Old Trafford (4-1).

CSKA Moscow, meanwhile, are also on a decent run of results. They won their first Champions League group game too, 2-1 away to Benfica in Lisbon, and have followed that by defeating FC Rostov - United's Europa League opponents last season - 2-0 at home and drawing 0-0 away in the local derby with Dynamo Moscow. They did, however, get knocked out of the Russian Cup by Avangard Kursk (1-0 after extra-time) last Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's men emerged from Saturday's tight win at Southampton with seemingly no fresh injury concerns, but the United manager - who will not face any FA action after being sent to the stands in stoppage time - has not yet stated a likely return date for hamstring-strain victim Paul Pogba. He will address the media in Moscow at 15:00 local time (13:00 BST) on Tuesday in the regular pre-match press conference.