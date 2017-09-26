Georgian president thanks Armenia for support during wildfires

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan, which includes lawmakers Armen Ashotyan, Armen Rustamyan, Vardevan Grigoryan and Lena Nazaryan, who are currently on an official visit to Georgia, had a meeting with the country’s President Giorgi Margvelashvili on September 25.

During the meeting, Mr. Babloyan thanked the Georgian president for the high-level reception.

Numerous issues related to various sectors of Armenian-Georgian cooperation were discussed.

Mr. Babloyan namely told the Georgian president that the Armenia-Georgia friendship group has been formed in the Armenian Parliament, led by the Parliament’s Vice-Speaker. Mr. Babloyan said the Parliament is ready to do its best to deepen the Armenian-Georgian relations even more.

Speaking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Mr. Babloyan in part said: “Armenia greatly values Georgia’s role in regional security matters in South Caucasus and expects Georgia’s balanced stance in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. In our view, there is no alternative to the peaceful solution of the NK. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict, being a human rights issue, can be solved only through the free self-determination of the people of Artsakh”.

Mr. Babloyan mentioned that Azerbaijan arms race is a serious threat for all countries in the region.

The Georgian president thanked Armenia for assisting in tackling the wildfires in their country, and said he is sorry that similar disasters happened in Armenia too.

Speaking about the Georgian-Armenian diplomatic relations, President Margvelashvili mentioned that the progress in relations is obvious, and Georgia is always ready to discuss any matter with Armenia and enhance relations in all sectors.

Speaking about the NK conflict, the Georgian president in part said: “Our brotherly heart hurts for the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict. One thing is certain, that for us, small nations, such conflicts can be devastating. We pray for regional peace”.

Later on the same day the Armenian delegation had a meeting with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.