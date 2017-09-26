86th Interpol General Assembly begins in Beijing, China
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The 86th Interpol General Assembly has kicked off in the Chinese capital of Beijing on September 26, RIA Novosti reports.
This event is being held for the first time in China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock delivered welcoming remarks.
The Assembly session will continue until September 29.
