Palestinian gunman kills 3 Israelis in West Bank

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Three Israelis have been shot and killed, and a fourth wounded, in a settlement in West Bank, Al Jazeera reported citing the Israeli army radio.

The station interviewed a resident of Har Adar, who said the gunman had arrived with a group of Palestinian laborers and opened fire on paramilitary Israeli police guards.

The Palestinian gunman was shot and killed after the attack, according to Israeli police.

Har Adar is an upscale settlement west of Jerusalem, on the border between the West Bank and Israel.