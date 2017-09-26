President of Artsakh appoint Representative at-large

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan approved the Government's decision on September 26 on relieving Komitas Karapetyan from the post of director of the Artsakh Republic State Service on Emergency Situations in connection with assuming a new position, the Artsakhi Presidential Office told ARMENPRESS.



On the same day the President signed a decree appointing Komitas Karapetyan Artsakh Republic President's representative at large.



On the same day, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan approved the Government's decision on appointing Karen Sargsyan Director of the Artsakh Republic State Service on Emergency Situations.



On the same day the President signed a decree according to which Karen Sargsyan was relieved from the post of Artsakh Republic President's representative at large.



President Bako Sahakyan approved the Government's decision on releasing Karen Yeghishyan from the position of the head of the Shahoumyan regional administration in connection with assuming a new post.



On the same day President Sahakyan approved another decision of the Government according to which Harout Mnatsakanyan was appointed head of the Shahoumyan regional administration.



The President of Artsakh also signed a decree on appointing Spartak Tevosyan adviser to the Artsakh Republic President - head of the economic department.



According to another Presidential decree signed on the same day Slavik Asryan was appointed adviser to the Artsakh Republic President.