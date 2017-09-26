Iraqi Kurdistan referendum preliminary results available

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. More than 93% of voters cast their ballots in favor of independence in the Iraqi Kurdistan referendum. The results are preliminary as only 282,000 ballots have been counted so far, the electoral commission of Kurdistan told RIA Novosti.

“Counting continues, 282,017 ballots have been counted. 93,29% of voters voted in favor of independence, 6,71% voted against”, the commission said.

Official results will be published September 28.

According to latest data, over 3,3 million people took part in the referendum – a turnout of 71,16%.