Turkish, Iraqi forces launch joint exercises

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Iraqi Armed Forces will launch joint military exercises with Turkey on the border with Iraqi Kurdistan, ARMENPRESS reports the statement issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iraq says.

“The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iraq announces about the launch of Iraqi-Turkish joint massive military exercises”, reads the statement.

Independence referendum was held in Iraqi Kurdistan on September 25. The regional authorities organized the referendum without the consent of Baghdad. The authorities of Iraq have announced that they will not recognize the results of the referendum since it is a violation of the Constitution. The Premier of Iraq has announced about their readiness to take measures to restore the territorial integrity of the country, including by military means.

The referendum has been condemned by the USA, Iran, Turkey and a number of other countries, as well as the countries of the Arab League.