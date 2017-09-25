Some cities of Iraqi Kurdistan celebrate independence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The residents of a number of cities of Iraqi Kurdistan have come into the streets to celebrate the end of the independence referendum, ARMENPRESS reports the correspondent of “Ria Novosti” informs.

Crowds of people have gathered in the center of the city of Erbil, folk music can be heard from cars and homes, people dance in the streets. The flag of Kurdistan and photos of the President of the Autonomy Masoud Barzani can be seen on the cars. Similar situation is in the second largest city of Kurdistan – Süleymaniye.

According to preliminary information, 80% of the eligible people have voted. According to the Independent High Commission, 5.2 citizens were eligible to vote. Not only the regions that are officially part of Iraqi Kurdistan, but also the residents of nearby Provinces Kirkuk, Ninewa and Salah ad Din have participated in the referendum.