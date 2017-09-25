Turkish hackers break into websites of Armenian Tourism Office and Chamber of Commerce and Industry in France

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The group of Turkish hackers called ASLAN NAFERLER TIM (A.N.T.) has broken into the websites of Armenian Tourism Office and Chamber of Commerce and Industry in France and posted their electronic poster in the websites.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian Tourism Office in France, in the morning of September 24the group hacked destination-armenie.fr French-language website which is the website of the office of Armenian tourism in France and Francophone countries.

On the same day the same group hacked the website of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia in France (www.cciarmenie.fr). Fortunately, thank to the vigilance and effective efforts of the staff it was possible to restore the normal operation of the website in a short period of time with a few malfunctioning remaining that will be fixed soon.

In this connection representative of the Armenian Chamber of Commerce in France and founder of the Tourism Office in France and Francophone countries Vardan Gabrielian strictly condemned this Turkish absurd and hostile move, which once again displays Turkey’s efforts to create obstacles by all means for any initiative aimed at the development of Armenia.