President Sargsyan receives Russian Minister of Education

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received Minister of Education and Science of the RF Olga Vasilyeva. Greeting the guest the President of the Republic noted that issues of humanitarian cooperation, including those in the sphere of education and science, have an important place in the agenda of Armenian-Russian strategic partnership.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan hoped that the visit of the minister will give new impetus to that cooperation. “Like anywhere else, we also highlight the development of the educational system in Armenia, and put a task in front of that system to prepare highly qualified specialists demanded in the labor market. Of course, there are numerous problems here, and we seek to solve them cooperating also with our friends and partners”, President Sargsyan said in the meeting with the Russian minister.

Minister Olga Vasilyeva noted that the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the spheres of education, science and culture has deep historical roots, that’s why it is easier to further develop and expand it.

The Russian minister briefed the President on the results of her meeting with her Armenian counterpart, stressing that an agreement has been reached to work and implement exchange of experience for the development of engineering-technical professions apart from humanitarian specializations. In this context Minister Vasilyeva spoke with admiration about teaching chess as a mandatory subject at the secondary schools of Armenia, which significantly fosters mathematical knowledge of the pupils documented by the achievements of Armenian pupils in International Science Olympiads in the recent years. The Russian Minister of Education and Science said she will do her best to apply that practice in the Russian secondary schools as well.

During the meeting the President of the Republic and the Russian Minister exchanged ideas over the issues of cooperation in the sphere of education and science, exchange of experience, and preparation of qualified specialists.