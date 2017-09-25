Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-09-17

YEREVAN, 25 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.41 drams to 477.89 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 6.13 drams to 567.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 8.33 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.61 drams to 646.20 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 24.45 drams to 19893.98 drams. Silver price is up by 0.09 drams to 260.74 drams. Platinum price is up by 18.43 drams to 14365.82 drams.