Asian Stocks - 25-09-17

TOKYO, 25 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 25 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.50% to 20397.58 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.49% to 1672.82 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.33% to 3341.55 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.36% to 27500.34 points.