Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria in a telephone conversation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed in a telephone conversation to meet in Ankara on September 28.

"It has been decided [during the two leaders’ conversation] to continue exchange of opinions on the regional and bilateral agenda during a working meeting in Ankara on September 28 this year," the Kremlin press service reported.

Russia and Turkey believe it is important to further coordinate efforts on Syria, where the setting up of four de-escalation zones opens the way for peace.

The leaders discussed in detail the Syrian issue including in the light of positive results of the sixth international meeting in Astana on September 14-15. "It was emphasized that the setting up of four de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic opens the way for ending a civil war and for a political settlement of the crisis on the basis of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," the report said. "The importance of further close coordination of efforts by Russia and Turkey on the Syrian trajectory was emphasized," it added.