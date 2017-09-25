Despite Turkey’s efforts Armenia’s proposals accepted at 22nd UNWTO General Assembly

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Despite Turkey’s efforts, Armenia’s proposal to respect the socio-cultural traditions of national minorities and indigenous peoples and recognize their values and rights has been accepted at the UN.

Summarizing the results of the 22nd session of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly, Mekhak Apresyan – Vice President of the State Tourism Committee, told a press conference in Armenpress that during the session a special committee was formed to discuss the draft convention on ‘Ethnics of Tourism’ which was joined also by the Armenian delegation. As a result of discussions provisions insisted by the Armenian delegation on respecting the socio-cultural traditions of national minorities and indigenous peoples and recognizing their values and rights were involved in the draft convention.

“The Turkish delegation insisted to remove the provision of recognizing the rights of national minorities from the article 4th of the draft convention, as well as not to include the provision of promotion of human rights of national minorities and indigenous peoples in the Article 5th. The Armenian delegation stated in its remarks that in all communities the local people, regardless of the political situation, have a right to present their culture and tourism opportunities. After our remarks, the issue was put up to voting and our proposal was accepted”, Mekhak Apresyan said.

On the sidelines of the 22nd UNWTO General Assembly, the Armenian delegation had several meetings with tourism heads of other countries, ministers, discussed the tourism opportunities. Armenia’s proposal to form tourism result in the Silk Road was also reaffirmed. Apresyan also informed that they met with Chinese media representatives. A Chinese reporter has been invited to Armenia to get acquainted with the country’s tourism opportunities.